Rapid7: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $8.3 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $214.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $211.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Rapid7 expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 47 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $215 million to $217 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Rapid7 expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $2.03 per share, with revenue ranging from $853 million to $863 million.

