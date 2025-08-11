Ralliant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ralliant Corp. (RAL) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $47.6 million.…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ralliant Corp. (RAL) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $47.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $503.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ralliant expects its per-share earnings to range from 54 cents to 60 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $513 million to $527 million for the fiscal third quarter.

