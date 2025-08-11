RadNet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Sunday reported second-quarter net income of $14.5 million.…

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The operator of medical diagnostic imaging centers posted revenue of $498.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $488.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDNT

