Rackspace: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.5 million in its second quarter.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $666.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Rackspace expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $660 million to $674 million for the fiscal third quarter.

