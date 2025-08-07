QVC Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — QVC Group Inc. (QVCGA) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.22 billion…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — QVC Group Inc. (QVCGA) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.22 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $275.46. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $21.39 per share.

The online commerce holding company posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period.

