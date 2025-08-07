QuinStreet: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.2 million.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The online marketing services company posted revenue of $262.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $258 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.7 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, QuinStreet said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million.

