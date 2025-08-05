QuidelOrtho: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $255.4 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $255.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $3.77. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The medical diagnostics company posted revenue of $613.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $611.3 million.

QuidelOrtho expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.07 to $2.57 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.81 billion.

