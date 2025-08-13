Qudian: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

XIAMEN, China (AP) — XIAMEN, China (AP) — Qudian Inc. (QD) on Wednesday reported profit of $43.5 million in its…

XIAMEN, China (AP) — XIAMEN, China (AP) — Qudian Inc. (QD) on Wednesday reported profit of $43.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Xiamen, China-based company said it had profit of 26 cents.

The online micro-lending company posted revenue of $487,000 in the period.

