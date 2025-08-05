Qualys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $47.3…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $47.3 million.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $164.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.50 to $1.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $164.5 million to $167.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.20 to $6.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $656 million to $662 million.

