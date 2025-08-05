Qiagen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $96.3…

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $96.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pl Venlo, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The diagnostic products maker posted revenue of $533.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $524.1 million.

