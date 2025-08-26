PVH: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $224.2 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $224.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $4.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.52 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, PVH expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.35 to $2.50.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.75 to $11 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVH

