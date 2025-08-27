Pure Storage: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $47.1 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $861 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $845.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSTG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.