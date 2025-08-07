Puma Biotech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported net income of $5.9 million…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported net income of $5.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 15 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $52.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Puma Biotech said it expects revenue in the range of $48 million to $51 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $212 million to $222 million.

