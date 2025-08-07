PTC Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.8 million…

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.8 million in its second quarter.

The Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.07 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $178.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.7 million.

PTC Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $650 million to $800 million.

