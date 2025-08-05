PSEG: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $585 million.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 77 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The parent company of PSEG Power and Public Service Electric & Gas Co. posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

PSEG expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.94 to $4.06 per share.

