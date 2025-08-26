Live Radio
Prospect Capital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 26, 2025, 5:19 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $195.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $166.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $469.9 million, or $1.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $719.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSEC

