Progyny: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $17.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits posted revenue of $332.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $322.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Progyny expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $305 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Progyny expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.70 to $1.78 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion.

