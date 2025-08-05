ProAssurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $21.9 million. On…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $21.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The medical professional liability insurer posted revenue of $276.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $271.9 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $266.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRA

