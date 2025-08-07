Privia Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.7…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.7 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The physician practice management company posted revenue of $521.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $468.5 million.

