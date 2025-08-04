Primoris Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $84.3 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.68 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The construction contractor posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

Primoris Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5.10 per share.

