Primo Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $27.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The maker of pure-play water solutions posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

