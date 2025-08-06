Primerica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $178.3 million.…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $178.3 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $5.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.46 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.18 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $793.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $796 million, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $788.5 million.

