Prestige Consumer Healthcare: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $47.5 million.

The Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had profit of 95 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The medicine distributor posted revenue of $249.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.9 million.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare expects full-year earnings to be $4.50 to $4.58 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.12 billion.

