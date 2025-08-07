Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.5 million…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $2.13.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $18,000 in the period.

