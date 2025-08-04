PRA Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Monday reported net income of $42.4 million…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Monday reported net income of $42.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.08.

The debt collector posted revenue of $287.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $276 million.

