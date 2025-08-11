PowerFleet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) on Monday reported a loss of $10.2…

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) on Monday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The maker of tracking and communications technology for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $104.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.3 million.

PowerFleet expects full-year revenue in the range of $430 million to $440 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.85. A year ago, they were trading at $4.65.

