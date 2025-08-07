Power Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — Power Solutions International Inc. (PSIX) on Thursday reported earnings of…

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — Power Solutions International Inc. (PSIX) on Thursday reported earnings of $51.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.22. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and stock option expense, were $2.24 per share.

The maker of alternative-fuel power systems posted revenue of $191.9 million in the period.

