Post Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $108.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.79. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

