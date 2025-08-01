PNM Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — PNM Resources Inc. (TXNM) on Friday reported net income of $21.7 million…

PNM Resources Inc. (TXNM) on Friday reported net income of $21.7 million in its second quarter.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $502.4 million in the period.

