Plymouth Industrial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Boston-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $20.9 million, or 46 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $6.2 million, or 14 cents per share.

Plymouth Industrial, based in Boston, posted revenue of $47.2 million in the period.

Plymouth Industrial expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.85 to $1.89 per share.

