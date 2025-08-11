Plug Power: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Monday reported a loss of $227.1 million…

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Monday reported a loss of $227.1 million in its second quarter.

The Slingerlands, New York-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, were 16 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The alternative energy company posted revenue of $174 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.2 million.

