PLDT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAKATI, Philippines (AP) — MAKATI, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. (PHI) on Tuesday reported profit of $161.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Makati, Philippines-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 69 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $964.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHI

