Playtika: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) — Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $33.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herzliya Pituarch, Israel-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The mobile game developer posted revenue of $696 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $710.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLTK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.