Planet Fitness: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $58…

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $58 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The fitness center operator posted revenue of $340.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $334.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLNT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.