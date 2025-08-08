Plains All American: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $210 million.…

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $10.64 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.05 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAA

