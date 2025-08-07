Pinterest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $38.8 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company posted revenue of $998.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $974.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Pinterest said it expects revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion.

