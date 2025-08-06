Pinnacle West: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Wednesday reported profit of $192.6 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Wednesday reported profit of $192.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.58.

The power company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period.

Pinnacle West expects full-year earnings to be $4.40 to $4.60 per share.

