Phunware: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) on Friday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $455,000 in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $736,000.

