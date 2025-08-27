Photronics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Wednesday reported net income of $22.9 million in…

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Wednesday reported net income of $22.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Brookfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The electronics imaging company posted revenue of $210.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Photronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 48 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $201 million to $209 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

