Photos show Trump’s federal crackdown in a DC neighborhood

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s Columbia Heights, usually lively with vendors, has been abnormally quiet, reflecting the impact of President Donald Trump’s federal law enforcement surge. While troop deployments and foot patrols in downtown areas and around the National Mall have gotten the most attention, life in historically diverse neighborhoods like Columbia Heights is being reshaped as well.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

