Photos of Trump’s emergency declaration as the National Guard is activated in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday he’s activating the National Guard to help reduce crime across Washington. Joined by some members of his Cabinet in a packed briefing room, the Republican president said he was putting the District of Columbia’s police under federal control and declaring a public safety emergency.

Demonstrators gathered outside the White House to protest Trump’s moves.

This is a photo gallery curated by Associated Press photo editors.

