Phoenix New Media: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WANGJING, China (AP) — WANGJING, China (AP) — Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4…

WANGJING, China (AP) — WANGJING, China (AP) — Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its second quarter.

The Wangjing, China-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.

The online media company posted revenue of $26.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FENG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FENG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.