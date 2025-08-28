Petco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $14 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The pet store chain posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period.

