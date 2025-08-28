Pet Stocks to Watch in 2025

Plenty of pet owners will spare no expense to care for their furry friends, or even companions with wings and…

Plenty of pet owners will spare no expense to care for their furry friends, or even companions with wings and gills.

According to a March report by the American Pet Products Association, total U.S. pet industry spending is forecast to reach $157 billion in sales this year.

The group’s study also found that 77% of U.S. pet owners say the current economy has not affected their pet ownership.

For investors who want a piece of that thriving industry, here are some stocks that may be worth a look:

— Trupanion Inc. (ticker: TRUP)

— Chewy Inc. (CHWY)

— Freshpet Inc. (FRPT)

— Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO)

— Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

— Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX)

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP)

With a market capitalization just shy of $2 billion, the pet insurance company is categorized as a small-cap stock. It reported second-quarter results on Aug. 7, beating both top- and bottom-line forecasts.

Trupanion’s total revenue of $353.6 million marked an increase of 12% over the second quarter of 2024. Subscription business grew, although the total number of enrolled pets declined by 2%.

The company offers medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the U.S., Canada and some European countries. More than 1 million pets are currently enrolled.

The stock is currently forming a cup-with-handle pattern below a potential buy point near $58. Analysts’ consensus price target in the next 12 months is $54.17, a potential 17.2% upside to TRUP’s Aug. 28 close of $46.22.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY)

Chewy operates an e-commerce business selling pet products and services.

The stock is trading below February 2021 highs, but has rallied back from 2024 lows.

When the company reported earnings in June, shares gapped down 11% on news that first-quarter gross margins declined slightly, which investors hadn’t expected.

A headwind for Chewy is slowing customer growth, as new-customer adds for its auto-shipping service dropped to 240,000 from 354,000 in the prior quarter, says Jason Brown, founder of the Brown Report and Power Trades University.

“Part of this could be in due to post-pandemic pet spending dropping, as well as pet owners navigating the cost of inflation and higher interest rates,” he adds.

However, Brown notes that Chewy’s auto-ship still contributes to roughly 80% to 82% of total sales.

“Also in Chewy’s favor is the rollout of Chewy Vet Care Clinics, which aims at the company expanding its margin and profits beyond retail,” he says.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT)

New Jersey-based Freshpet manufactures fresh pet food sold in company-owned refrigerators. It reported earnings on Aug. 4, beating estimates.

Wall Street analysts expect earnings to grow roughly 40% this year and 70% in 2026; both figures were revised higher recently. That sounds promising, but Freshpet shares are down 62% year to date. Investors have been concerned about the company’s ability to maintain the fast pace of sales growth in 2024.

Analysts’ consensus view of the company is “hold,” based on 15 ratings. The consensus price target for the next 12 months is $109.29, representing upside of 92% over FRPT’s Aug. 28 closing price of $56.86.

Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO)

The retailer of rural lifestyle gear and hardware products sells pet supplies within its stores throughout the U.S. It also owns and operates Petsense, a pet specialty supply retailer primarily in small and midsize communities.

Tractor Supply recently completed its acquisition of online pet pharmacy Allivet for $135 million, financed with cash.

Shares are up 20% in 2025.

“Tractor Supply Co. is quickly becoming one of my favorite stocks, as it popped up on my radar a few years ago,” Brown says. “Not only does it sell pet-related food and supplies, they have also become a crossover player and competitor to the big-box stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s.”

The stock has been in an uptrend since 2017 and is showing no signs of slowing down, Brown adds.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

This animal health specialist beat earnings and revenue views in its most recent quarter. Zoetis shares were up 2.7% in the past month as of Aug. 28.

Zoetis develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, diagnostic equipment, vaccines and other services, such as genetic tests. It markets its products in 45 countries.

The company gets attention for products such as Librela and Solensia, treatments for arthritis in pets.

However, investors often gloss over the diagnostics and genetics units that now generate about 7% of revenue and are growing at a double-digit clip, says David Beahm, president and CEO at Blanchard and Co. in New Orleans.

“Companion-animal DNA testing alone could top $1 billion by 2034, giving Zoetis a long runway that isn’t hostage to any single drug’s safety profile,” Beahm says. “In my view, the firm’s buyback program and recent dividend bump signal real confidence in those quieter profit engines.”

Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX)

The companion animal group is by far the largest business segment for the maker of diagnostic products, accounting for about 93% of company revenue.

“This stock does not normally get mentioned as a pet stock, yet any pet parent will know the name, and the costs, from blood tests, stool tests and other screening for dogs, cats and many other animals,” says Vince Stanzione, CEO at First Information, which publishes educational materials in the area of derivatives trading. In addition to diagnostic tests and laboratory services, they provide practice management software for veterinarians, he adds.

The stock’s market cap is north of $50 billion, and it’s returned 56% year to date. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio is 51, which is on the frothy side. However, Stanzione says, the company operates in a market poised for growth, with little competition. “As pets live longer and pet parents will do anything to get a few extra years of life with their loved ones, then blood and other tests become essential for pets regardless of costs,” he says.

Update 08/29/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.