Perspective Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 30 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The isotope-based medical products maker posted revenue of $290,000 in the period.

