Permianville: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) on Thursday reported profit of $282,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The oil and gas statutory trust posted revenue of $11.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVL

