Permian Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Permian Resources Corporation (PR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $207.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 27 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

