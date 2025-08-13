Permian Basin Royalty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.4 million in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.4 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The owner of royalty interests in oil and gas properties posted revenue of $3.1 million in the period.

