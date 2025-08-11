Perion Network: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Monday reported a loss of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Monday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The digital media company posted revenue of $103 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.5 million.

Perion Network expects full-year revenue in the range of $430 million to $450 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PERI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PERI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.