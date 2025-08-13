Performance Food: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $131.5 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $16.94 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.9 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $340.2 million, or $2.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $63.3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Performance Food said it expects revenue in the range of $16.6 billion to $16.9 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $67 billion to $68 billion.

